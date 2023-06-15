New PM promises extended plan for Romania's Schengen accessionRomania's new prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said the government would launch an "extended plan" for the country's accession to Schengen, which will be aimed at persuading Austria to remove its veto. However, he did not give a date for the accession to avoid creating "false expectations." "I (...)
Brasov Airport Opens Following EUR140M InvestmentBrasov-Ghimbav International Airport, the only international airport built in Romania from scratch in the last 50 years, officially opened for flights on Thursday, June 15 with a flight operated by the country’s flag carrier Tarom.
DNA prosecutors in Romania to receive training from FBI expertsProsecutors from Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) will receive training from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US in order to combat corruption. This will include courses on the use of special investigation techniques and methods, as well as innovative (...)
INS: Tourists in Romania in 1Q/2023 Spent RON2,632 on AverageThe total number of tourists housed in accommodation units in the first quarter of 2023 stood at 356.6 thousand, with their expenditures amounting to RON938.5 million, namely around RON2.632 per person on average, in line with data from the country’s statistics board (...)