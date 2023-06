First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov

Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport was officially inaugurated on Thursday morning, June 15. A Tarom plane piloted by Cătălin Prunariu, the son of cosmonaut Dumitru-Dorin Prunariu, carried out the inaugural flight, landing at the new airport at 08:10. Senate president Nicolae Ciucă, Braşov (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]