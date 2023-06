Grup Serban Holding Invests RON5M To Buy Cattle Farm in Sascut, Bacau

Grup Serban Holding, a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several farming segments, has invested RON5 million in the acquisition of an Angus cattle farm in Sascut, Bacau county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]