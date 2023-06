COS invests EUR 1.6 mln in R&D workspace centre in northern Bucharest

COS invests EUR 1.6 mln in R&D workspace centre in northern Bucharest. COS, a pioneer of the Romanian fit-out market, said it launched a research and development (R&D) workspace centre in the northern area of Bucharest on June 15, following an investment of EUR 1.6 million. The new 2,000 sqm MASIA space is designed to function both as a serviced space for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]