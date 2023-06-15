Romanian non-profit and delivery platform partner to raise funds for new hospital equipment

Romanian non-profit and delivery platform partner to raise funds for new hospital equipment. Local non-profit Dăruiește Viață Association and delivery platform TAZZ have teamed up for a campaign aimed at raising funds to purchase the necessary equipment for the new children's hospital the NGO built in Bucharest. The medical facility was constructed entirely from private donations and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]