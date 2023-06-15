Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants AI system to monitor social media, news websites

Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants AI system to monitor social media, news websites. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) aims to purchase an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based IT system that can monitor real-time online content from social media platforms in order to counter disinformation, Hotnews.ro reported. The AI will also monitor news websites, blogs, as well