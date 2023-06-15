Climate Change Summit brings experts and global leaders to Bucharest for second edition
Jun 15, 2023
Climate Change Summit will return to Bucharest with a second edition in October. Promoted as the largest event in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to climate change, the summit will bring dozens of leaders in climate innovation and environmental policy, researchers, entrepreneurs, and (...)
