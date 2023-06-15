Speedwell buys 24,000 sqm land plot for second mixed-use project in Timișoara

Real estate developer Speedwell said that it acquired a land plot of 24,217 sqm in Timișoara for its second mixed-use project on the banks of the Bega River. The land is located on the premises of the former 1 Iunie SA textile factory and comprises existing buildings with a constructed capacity (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]