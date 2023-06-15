Traditional Sânziene Fair held at National Village Museum in Bucharest on June 24

Traditional Sânziene Fair held at National Village Museum in Bucharest on June 24. A fair dedicated to the local midsummer celebration of Sânziene will be organized on June 24 at the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum in Bucharest. "On the same day, between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the Vatra Hărmanului Ensemble will be present on museum grounds and in the courtyard of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]