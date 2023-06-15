 
June 15, 2023

Traditional Sânziene Fair held at National Village Museum in Bucharest on June 24
Jun 15, 2023

Traditional Sânziene Fair held at National Village Museum in Bucharest on June 24.

A fair dedicated to the local midsummer celebration of Sânziene will be organized on June 24 at the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum in Bucharest. "On the same day, between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the Vatra Hărmanului Ensemble will be present on museum grounds and in the courtyard of (...)

