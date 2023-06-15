Enel X Way Romania To Install 64 Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In Parking Lots Of Penny Stores

Enel X Way Romania To Install 64 Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In Parking Lots Of Penny Stores. Enel X Way Romania, part of Enel X Way, a company of the Enel Group dedicated to electric mobility, collaborates with retailer PENNY for the installation of a network of 64 charging stations for electric vehicles, representing a total of 128 charging (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]