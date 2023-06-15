INS: Romania's Electricity Consumption Drops 7.7% YoY In January-April 2023
Jun 15, 2023
Romania's final electricity consumption fell by 7.7% year-over-year in January-April 2023, considering that electricity consumption in the local economy fell by 5.4%, household consumption plunged by 13.8%, and public lighting by 16.3%, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on (...)
