Romanian Parliament Endorses New Coalition Government Run By Marcel Ciolacu

Romanian Parliament Endorses New Coalition Government Run By Marcel Ciolacu. Romania's new coalition government, led by social democratic Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday (June 15) received the Parliament's endorsement with 290 votes in favor to 95 against, surpassing the minimum requirement of 233 votes for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]