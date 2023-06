Prospectiuni Envisages RON28.2M Gross Profit In 2023 Vs RON10.4M In 2022

Geological prospecting company Prospectiuni Bucuresti, majority owned by businessman Ovidiu Tender, targets a gross profit of RON28.2 million in 2023, up 71% from the gross result of RON10.4 million reported in 2022, and a turnover of RON234.1 million, up 54.7% versus (...)