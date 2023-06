Apulum Alba Iulia Switches To RON12.1M Net Loss In 2022 From RON6.1M Net Profit In 2021

Apulum Alba Iulia Switches To RON12.1M Net Loss In 2022 From RON6.1M Net Profit In 2021. Porcelain products manufacturer and Ikea supplier switched loss in 2022, reporting a negative result of RON12.1 million (EUR2.4 million), from a net profit of RON6.1 million (EUR1.2 million) in 2021, as per data publicly available. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]