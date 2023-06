Solina Romania Reports EUR40M Turnover For 2022, Up 33.7% YoY

Solina Romania, the former Supremia Grup, one of Romania's biggest makers of food ingredients and spices, ended 2022 with a turnover of nearly RON197.7 million (EUR40 million), up 33.7% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry