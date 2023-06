Ursus Breweries Sees Revenue Up And Profit Down In 2022

Ursus Breweries Sees Revenue Up And Profit Down In 2022. Ursus Breweries, the beer market leader, posted RON2.279 billion (about EUR462 million) revenue in 2022, up more than 6% from the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]