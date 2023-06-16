Sus Inima Association inaugurates new oncology support centre in Bucharest

Sus Inima Association inaugurates new oncology support centre in Bucharest. Local non-profit Sus Inima Association inaugurated a new Oncology Support Centre in Bucharest on June 14. It is the NGO's third such location in Romania after the ones opened in Sibiu and Timișoara. These centres support people with an oncological diagnosis by providing free oncology navigators, (...)