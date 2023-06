Romania Ends Q1, 2023 With 5.8% Unemployment Rate

Romania Ends Q1, 2023 With 5.8% Unemployment Rate. Romania ended the first quarter of 2023 with a 5.8% unemployment rate (471,800 people), about the same as in the fourth quarter of 2022, while employment rate in the 20-64 age group stood at 68.5%, data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) showed on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]