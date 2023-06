INS: Tourists in Romania in 1Q/2023 Spent RON2,632 on Average

INS: Tourists in Romania in 1Q/2023 Spent RON2,632 on Average. The total number of tourists housed in accommodation units in the first quarter of 2023 stood at 356.6 thousand, with their expenditures amounting to RON938.5 million, namely around RON2.632 per person on average, in line with data from the country’s statistics board (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]