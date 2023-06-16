Outgoing Romanian environment minister greenlights bear hunting quota as his last act

Tanczos Barna, Romania's outgoing minister of environment, signed on his last day in office an order that establishes the number of brown bears that are to be hunted preventively. The document, which allows the shooting of over 480 bears, has been criticized by local NGOs, which argue this is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]