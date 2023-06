Romania’s Tobacco Product Exports Up EUR140M To EUR1.5B In 2022

Total exports of processed tobacco products such as cigarettes and heated tobacco product refills stood at EUR1.48 billion in 2022, an increase of EUR140 million on 2021, National Statistics Institute (INS) data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]