Transgaz Announces Signing Of Order To Start Work On EUR500M Tuzla-Podisor Gas Pipeline

Transgaz Announces Signing Of Order To Start Work On EUR500M Tuzla-Podisor Gas Pipeline. Romania’s national gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Friday, June 16, signed the order to begin work on the Tuzla-Podisor gas pipeline, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]