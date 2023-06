Romania's Transgaz begins works at EUR 500 mln BRUA-Black Sea pipeline

Romania's Transgaz begins works at EUR 500 mln BRUA-Black Sea pipeline. Romania's natural gas transport system operator Transgaz signed with a Turkish construction company the works commencement order for the execution of the Tuzla-Podisor gas pipeline, a EUR 500 million project aimed to bring natural gas from offshore Black Sea perimeters to the BRUA corridor. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]