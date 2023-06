Four reportedly in the race for OTP Bank's Romanian subsidiary

Four reportedly in the race for OTP Bank's Romanian subsidiary. Italy's UniCredit SpA, Austria's two top banks and Romania's largest lender are interested in buying the Romanian subsidiary of Hungarian financial group OTP in a deal estimated at EUR 300 million or more, according to Bloomberg quoting sources familiar with the deal. Besides UniCredit, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]