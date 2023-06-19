Romanian reformist party USR aims at consolidating right-wing coalition with experienced allies

Romanian reformist party USR aims at consolidating right-wing coalition with experienced allies. Romania’s reformist party USR, seen by voters as the main opposition party according to the latest electoral poll, decided during a congress organized on June 17 to form a right-wing coalition ahead of the 2024 elections. A total of 647 USR delegates voted for the mandate proposed by Cătălin (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]