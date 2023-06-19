Only 37% of Romanians trust a party, 82% believe the country is moving in the wrong direction



Only 37% of Romanians trust a party, 82% believe the country is moving in the wrong direction.

The ruling Social Democrats (PSD) lead with 28% of the voting preferences in the most recent poll conducted in Romania, followed by the radical party AUR (22%). However, only 37% of those polled indicated a preference for a particular party – which puts PSD's score at some 10% of the total (...)