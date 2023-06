Romania's Tarom sells ATR-42 aircraft fleet to Caribbean airline

Romania's Tarom sells ATR-42 aircraft fleet to Caribbean airline. Romania's flag carrier Tarom sold its seven ATRs 42-500 to a Caribbean airline, InterCaribbean Airways, which will thus reach a fleet of ten such aircraft, Profit.ro reported. The terms of the deal were not released, but Tarom previously estimated its seven-aircraft fleet for sale at EUR 15 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]