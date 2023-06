Volume of services to Romanian households up 16% y/y in Jan-Apr

Volume of services to Romanian households up 16% y/y in Jan-Apr. The volume of services delivered to Romanian households increased by 9% y/y in April and 16.1% y/y in January-April, the statistics office INS announced. The growth is stronger than that posted by the retail sales (+3.4% y/y in January-April), but this reflects the milder impact of inflation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]