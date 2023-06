Untold Universe replicates its electronic music festival in Dubai

Untold Universe replicates its electronic music festival in Dubai. Untold Universe, the organizer of the largest Romanian electronic music festival Untold, announced that it will replicate in Dubai, starting in 2024, the event that has taken place so far only in Cluj-Napoca. The festival will be held at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, according to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]