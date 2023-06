Constanța City Tour bus line starts new season

Constanța City Tour bus line starts new season. Four double-decker tourist buses started running again on the Constanța City Tour line on June 17. This season, the tour includes more than 100 tourist attractions in the city of Constanța and the nearby resort of Mamaia. The buses run between 10:00 and 18:00, every 30 minutes. The last bus (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]