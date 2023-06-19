 
Romaniapress.com

June 19, 2023

One United Properties partners with Veolia Romania for EUR 6.7 mln investment to implement sustainable energy solutions at One Lake Club and One High District
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, continues the partnership with Veolia România Soluții Integrate (VRSI), a company member of Veolia Romania, with an agreement to implement innovative energy (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

SeedBlink Launches Nimity To Simplify Equity Management For Entrepreneurs And Private Investors Technology startup investment platform SeedBlink announces the launch of Nimity, a product designed to simplify equity management for entrepreneurs and private investors, company representatives said in a statement.

Survey: Four In Five Romanians Spending Holidays Abroad In 2023 To Pay By Card, Smartphone, Smartwatch Four out of five Romanians who will go on holiday abroad in 2023 plan to pay there by card, smartphone, or smartwatch, as per the latest Visa CEE Travel and Payment Intentions Study 2023 covering eight markets in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including (...)

Deloitte's IT Service Center Sees RON444M Revenue In 2022 Deloitte Tehnologie SRL, the IT services center opened by the consulting and audit company in Bucharest in 2016, posted RON444.5 million revenue in 2022, up 49% from the previous year, data from its report to the Finance Ministry (...)

Nicolae Serban Transfers 1% In Grup Serban Holding To His Sons Grup Serban Holding (GSH.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial agricultural business, on Monday announced that chief executive officer and majority owner Lucian Nicolae Serban had donated 863,000 shares to each of his sons – Luca-Nicolae Serban and Matei-Mihai (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON950M From Banks On June 19 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON950 million from banks on Monday (June 19), selling government paper maturing in April 2030, at an annual average yield of 6.72%.

Romanian State OKs Dividends With 3% Yield At Transelectrica Romania's national grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) has announced in a stock market report on June 19 the distribution of the accounting profit left after deducting the profit tax on December 31, 2022 in the amount of nearly RON514.6 (...)

Enterprise Investors Launched Polish Online Outdoor Equipment And Apparel Retailer 8a In Romania In 2022 Private equity firm Enterprise Investors (EI) is reviewing a number of projects in various stages of development, the firm said.

 


