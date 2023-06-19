NATO Deputy Secretary General cycles section of Romania's long-distance trail Via Transilvanica

NATO Deputy Secretary General cycles section of Romania's long-distance trail Via Transilvanica. NATO's Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană cycled a section of Via Transilvanica this past weekend, thus joining other ambassadors who aim to promote Romania's long-distance trail. He biked along the segment between Ciugud and Alba Iulia, according to the local news agency Agerpres. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]