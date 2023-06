Rents in Romania stagnating or decreasing slightly but still high

Rents in Romania stagnating or decreasing slightly but still high. Rents in major Romanian cities have remained stagnant or even slightly decreased last month, despite the sustained high interest. Nevertheless, rents are still higher than in the same period last year. Rents were on average 16% higher in May compared to the same period in 2022. However, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]