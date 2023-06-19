Cushman & Wakefield: CEE, including Romania, Benefits from Production Activity Relocation Closer to Consumers

Cushman & Wakefield: CEE, including Romania, Benefits from Production Activity Relocation Closer to Consumers. Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania, is benefiting from the relocation of production activities from more far away countries, such as Asian ones, closer to consumers, particularly owing to the significantly lower costs compared to Western Europe, reads a report drawn up by real estate (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]