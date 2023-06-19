Romanian sustainable fashion startup Dressingz raises EUR 0.3 mln on crowdfunding platform Rōnin

Romanian sustainable fashion startup Dressingz raises EUR 0.3 mln on crowdfunding platform Rōnin. Dressingz, the circular fashion marketplace where users can buy and sell premium clothes and accessories from their personal wardrobe, raised EUR 300,000 on the platform Rōnin in the first two weeks since launching the crowdfunding campaign. The figure represents over 60% of the target set at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]