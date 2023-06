Romanian Capital Market Sees 7% Growth In Jan-May 2023 And Record High Of 140,000 Investors

Romanian Capital Market Sees 7% Growth In Jan-May 2023 And Record High Of 140,000 Investors. The Romanian capital market grew by 7.1% in the first five months of 2023, through the BET-TR index, which also includes dividends attributed to shareholders. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]