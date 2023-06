Mobexpert Starts Preparations For Three Stores In Piatra Neamt, Targoviste And Ramnicu Valcea

Furniture retailer and manufacturer Mobexpert will open three new stores in Romania, in Piatra Neamt, Targoviste and Ramnicu Valcea by the end of 2023, CEO Adelina Badea says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]