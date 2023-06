Deloitte’s IT Service Center Sees RON444M Revenue In 2022

Deloitte’s IT Service Center Sees RON444M Revenue In 2022. Deloitte Tehnologie SRL, the IT services center opened by the consulting and audit company in Bucharest in 2016, posted RON444.5 million revenue in 2022, up 49% from the previous year, data from its report to the Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]