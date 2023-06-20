New Romanian prime minister talks economic strategy with central bank governor

New Romanian prime minister talks economic strategy with central bank governor. A joint action plan aimed at bringing the budget deficit down to 4.4% of GDP this year was agreed upon by new prime minister Marcel Ciolacu after the talks with central bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu, government sources said, quoted by Agerpres. The ruling Social Democratic party unveiled (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]