Romanian state-controlled power distribution firm Electrica gets EUR 57 mln grant for investments

Romanian state-controlled power distribution firm Electrica gets EUR 57 mln grant for investments. Power supply and distribution group Electrica (BVB: EL), where the state is the largest owner with a stake of 49%, announced that its power distribution subsidiary DEER got a EUR 57 million grant under the EU’s Modernisation Fund, representing 80% of the eligible expenses for four investment (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]