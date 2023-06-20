Romanian state-controlled power distribution firm Electrica gets EUR 57 mln grant for investments
Jun 20, 2023
Power supply and distribution group Electrica (BVB: EL), where the state is the largest owner with a stake of 49%, announced that its power distribution subsidiary DEER got a EUR 57 million grant under the EU’s Modernisation Fund, representing 80% of the eligible expenses for four investment (...)
