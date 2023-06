CIECH Soda adds 400kWp PV park to its Romanian factory

CIECH Soda adds 400kWp PV park to its Romanian factory. CIECH Soda Romania, a subsidiary of the Polish CIECH group, announced it started the production of solar energy, following an investment of RON 1.7 million (EUR 340,000) in a photovoltaic park. The production facility spans a surface of nearly 2,000 square metres, Economica.net reported. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]