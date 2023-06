Romania’s car production up 5.4% y/y in January-May

Romania’s car production up 5.4% y/y in January-May. The number of cars produced in Romania in the first five months of this year increased by 5.4% y/y to 227,760 units, according to data published by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania on Monday. Out of the total, 147,295 units were produced by Dacia and 80,465 units by Ford, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]