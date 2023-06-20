ASF: average Pillar II account rose by half the contribution paid by subscribers over past 12 months

ASF: average Pillar II account rose by half the contribution paid by subscribers over past 12 months. The average account of a contributor to Pillar II pension funds was RON 12,967 (EUR 2,620) – 12.4% more than a year ago in March 2022, according to the report of the Romanian financial authority ASF quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The average monthly contribution was RON 249 (EUR 50), 14.57% more (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]