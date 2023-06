BVB-listed brick maker Cemacom completes EUR 30 mln takeover project

BVB-listed brick maker Cemacom completes EUR 30 mln takeover project. Cemacon (BVB: CEON) announced that it completed the acquisition of its peer Euro Caramida after it received the permit from the Competition Council, strengthening its position in the western part of the country and opening new opportunities for export. The takeover was operated as part of a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]