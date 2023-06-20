Restart Energy completes EUR 160,000 PV panel system for Romanian company Geneza Comimpex
Jun 20, 2023
Restart Energy, a leader in energy transition services, said that it completed the implementation of a photovoltaic panel system worth EUR 160,000 for Geneza Comimpex. The project consisted of installing 428 panels on the premises of Geneza Supermarket situated in Târgu Neamț, a town in Neamț (...)
