Restart Energy completes EUR 160,000 PV panel system for Romanian company Geneza Comimpex

Restart Energy, a leader in energy transition services, said that it completed the implementation of a photovoltaic panel system worth EUR 160,000 for Geneza Comimpex. The project consisted of installing 428 panels on the premises of Geneza Supermarket situated in Târgu Neamț, a town in Neamț