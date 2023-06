SIF Oltenia Gets ASF Greenlight to Change Name to Infinity Capital Investments

SIF Oltenia Gets ASF Greenlight to Change Name to Infinity Capital Investments. SIF Oltenia informed the capital market about the decision of the Financial Supervision Authority authorizing changing the company’s name from “Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA” to “Infinity Capital Investments SA”, in the wake of an April shareholder (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]