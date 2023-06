Romania’s Horia Colibasanu attempts Broad Peak summit this summer

Romania’s Horia Colibasanu attempts Broad Peak summit this summer. Leading Romanian mountaineer Horia Colibasanu will attempt to summit Broad Peak this summer - one of the highest mountains in the world at 8,051 metres above sea level and his tenth 8000er. The expedition, set to start this Sunday, June 25, is part of Colibasanu's quest to summit all 14 peaks (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]