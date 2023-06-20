Vodafone-led consortium wins tender for health-monitoring IT system in Romania

Vodafone-led consortium wins tender for health-monitoring IT system in Romania. The consortium composed of Vodafone Romania and Phoenix IT, led by the former, has won a tender issued by the Ministry of Health for the acquisition of an IT system that will enable monitoring, documentation, and exchange of medical data in emergency healthcare units and regional centers across (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]