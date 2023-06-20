Andrzej Wronski To Take Over As Managing Director Of Logistics Space Developer P3 Romania As Of July 1



P3 Logistic Parks (P3), a long-term investor, owner, developer and manager of logistics properties in Europe, announced that Andrzej Wronski, Group Head of Asset Management within the company, will be taking over the role of Managing Director for P3 Romania, starting July 1, (...)