Glovo Grows To 6,500 Riders In 75 Cities In Romania In Five Years

Glovo Grows To 6,500 Riders In 75 Cities In Romania In Five Years. Glovo, one of the leading actors on the fast delivery market in Romania, has seen more than 66 million orders in its first five years in Romania, its officials said during an event celebrating this milestone. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]